Back in the limelight: Skittles adds lime flavor back to the lineup

(WXIN) – If you’re someone who thinks “tasting the rainbow” just hasn’t been the same for the past eight years, Skittles has announced a change that may make you very happy.

The company is adding its lime flavor back to its original variety of the candy. Many Skittles fans were shaken when in 2013, the candymaker switched the flavor of the green Skittle from lime to green apple.

Mars Wrigley is bringing better moments to lime fanatics, with the return of Lime to SKITTLES Original Packs (From Mars Wrigley/PRNewswire)

The lime flavor change will be permanent and should pop up in store shelves starting in October. A national roll-out will take place over the next few months.

Lime is one of the five original Skittles flavors along with orange, lemon, grape and strawberry. Since the lime/green apple switch in 2013, Skittles’ parent company Mars Wrigley says there have been more than 130,000 mentions from fans on social media talking about the lime flavor.

“Green Apple has had a good run, but the fans have spoken and it’s time for Lime to return to the rainbow,” said Fernando Rodrigues, Mars Wrigley’s senior brand manager.

“What better way to bring better moments to our loyal fans, than with the return of the most asked about flavor? The joy of Lime can’t be denied anymore. It is back. This time for good.”