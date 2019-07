CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — (7/16/19) The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has risen by 10 cents per gallon over the past three weeks to $2.83.

The price is 11 cents lower than what it was a year ago.

The average price for gas in Shreveport/Bossier City is $2.43 per gallon. In Texarkana, Arkansas, the average price for a gallon of gas is $2.44.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.