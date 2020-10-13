Authorities searching for woman last seen days ago in Zion National Park

Utah (NBC) (10/13/20)— Authorities in Utah are searching for a 38-year-old woman who took a shuttle into Zion National Park last week and never returned, park officials said.

The woman, Holly Suzanne Courtier, rode into the Grotto park area inside the 232-square-mile national park in southwestern Utah on Tuesday but didn’t show up for her scheduled pickup at 4:40 that afternoon, the National Park Service said.

Courtier’s daughter told Los Angeles television station KTLA that her mother is an avid hiker who has visited Zion National Park several times. Courtier is from Woodland Hills, which is a neighborhood in northwestern Los Angeles.

Park officials said Courtier’s travel plan was unknown. In an updated statement Saturday, the park listed items that she was possibly wearing or that she had with her.

She is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Park rangers and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the missing person case and asking anyone with information to contact them.

Zion National Park covers 148,000 acres in Washington, Iron and Kane counties. The park had around 4.5 million visits in 2019, making it the fourth most visited national park in the park service system.

