Asteroid the size of a refrigerator may head for Earth the day before the Presidential Election, NASA says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — NASA says an asteroid the size of a refrigerator could enter Earth’s atmosphere on November 2, the day before the 2020 Presidential Election.
It’s called 2018VP1 measures about 6.5 feet, according to NASA.
“Asteroid 2018VP1 is very small, approximately 6.5 feet, and poses no threat to Earth,” a NASA representative told Business Insider. That’s about 2 meters long, like a refrigerator. “If it were to enter our planet’s atmosphere, it would disintegrate due to its extremely small size.”
NASA says the asteroid has only a very slim chance of actually making it toward Earth, a likelihood of around 0.41%.
2018VP1 was discovered in 2018, as indicated by its name, and orbits near the Earth in intervals around the sun. The California Institute of Technology estimates the asteroid — should it not disintegrate upon entry toward Earth — to make possible impact in 2025.
