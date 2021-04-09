As new records for COVID-19 deaths happen around the world, the WH COVID-19 Response Team holds news briefing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (BRPROUD) – The White House COVID-19 Response Team held a news briefing at 10 a.m. in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room.
A big announcement relating to Baton Rouge was made at the briefing.
According to the White House COVID-19 Response Team, “The President committed to opening at least 12 new federally-run mass vaccination sites by April 19. We’ve brought 9 online in the last ten days, and today we are announcing that we will open two new sites next week: – Tulsa, Oklahoma – Baton Rouge, Louisiana.”
According to the White House, these officials were scheduled to participate in the news briefing:
- Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Advisor to the President
- Dr. Vivek Murthy, Surgeon General of the United States
- Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Jeff Zients, COVID-19 Response Coordinator
“Nations around the world set new records Thursday for COVID-19 deaths and new coronavirus infections, while the disease increased even in some countries that have kept the virus in check,” according to the Associated Press.