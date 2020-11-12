As Covid hospitalizations soar, states struggle to find enough beds and staff

U.S.A. (NBC) (11/12/20)— In El Paso, Texas, a convention center has been turned into a Covid-19 field hospital and refrigerated trailers have been trucked in to store the dead because there’s no more room in the morgues.

In Massachusetts, Michigan and several other states, hospitals are struggling to find enough beds for the influx of coronavirus patients and canceling elective surgeries so doctors and nurses can concentrate on Covid-19 cases.

In North Dakota, Gov. Doug Burgum has given health care workers who tested positive — but aren’t displaying any symptoms — the green light to keep treating Covid-19 patients because he’s running out of nurses and doctors.

“At this time, our limiting factor is not beds, it’s staffing,” John Pierce, president of the Rapid City Hospital in neighboring South Dakota, said.

That was a snapshot of a national hospital system in crisis Wednesday as health care facilities across the United States were stretched to the limit and The Covid Tracking Project reported a record 61,964 people infected with the coronavirus were hospitalized Tuesday.

And there was another worrying milestone: 148,302 Covid-19 cases were recorded across the U.S. on Wednesday, according to an NBC News tally, which marks a new daily high.

The previous daily record was 133,819 cases reported on Monday, according to that count. Wednesday was also the eighth day in a row of more than 100,000 Covid-19 cases reported.

“The trends obviously are going in the wrong direction and show no signs of changing,” said Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, who warned they might have to once again open field hospitals to care for a possible overflow of patients as hospital intensive care units fill up.

The nation’s top infectious disease experts have been sounding that alarm for weeks, and an NBC News analysis of the current coronavirus trends showed the U.S. on pace to hit 20 million cases of Covid-19 by Christmas if the virus keeps infecting people at the current rate.