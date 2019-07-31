Artists installed seesaws at the border so kids in the US and Mexico could play together

(KTAL) – (7/31/19) It may seem like an ordinary scene: Children and adults playing on pink seesaws, carelessly laughing and chatting with each other.

But this is a playground unlike any other. These custom-built seesaws have been placed on both sides of a slatted steel border fence that separates the United States and Mexico.

The idea for a “Teeter-Totter Wall” came from Ronald Rael, an architecture professor at the University of California, Berkeley, and Virginia San Fratello, an associate professor of design at San Jose State University — and it was a long time coming.

In an Instagram post, Rael said the event was “filled with joy, excitement, and togetherness at the borderwall.”

“The wall became a literal fulcrum for U.S -Mexico relations and children and adults were connected in meaningful ways on both sides with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side,” he wrote.

