Army Veteran Arrested In Terrorism Plot

(NBC News) – (5/1/19) A U.S. Army veteran was arrested Monday, accused of plotting terrorist attacks targeting Los Angeles.

“This is a case in which law enforcement was able to identify a man consumed with hate and bent on mass murder and stop him before he could carry out his attack,” U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna said Monday.

According to prosecutors 26-year-old Mark Steven Domingo told the FBI he had a list of possible targets that included police in patrol cars, the Los Angeles freeways, the Santa Monica Pier and a white nationalist rally.

“He was taken into custody after he took receipt of what he thought were pressure cooker bombs and after he traveled to Long Beach to survey the site where his intended victims were intended to congregate,” Hanna said.

Prosecutors say Domingo, who recently converted to Islam, wrote an internet message that he wanted to retaliate for a deadly shooting spree at mosques in New Zealand. That’s when he caught the eye of authorities.

