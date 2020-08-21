Armored National Guard vehicle found abandoned on side of interstate

South Dakota/Nebraska (CNN) (08/21/20)— Officials in Nebraska are trying to reunite a military armored vehicle with its rightful owner after it was found abandoned Thursday on the side of Interstate 80.

The Nebraska Highway Patrol says the vehicle, which resembles a tank but is used in engineering operations, belongs to the South Dakota National Guard.

“The trailer was abandoned sometime yesterday by the driver of a trucking company contracted to move the vehicle for the Guard,” the Highway Patrol said in a news release Thursday.

Investigators say they have not been able to contact the driver who left the vehicle behind near Overton, Nebraska.

Nebraska Highway Patrol is working with the South Dakota National Guard to locate the driver, the release said.

The vehicle is being transported back to South Dakota after use in a training mission in California. The vehicle belongs to the Guard’s 211th Engineer Company.

