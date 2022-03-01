WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Tonight, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, President Joe Biden addressed the nation with his yearly State of the Union address. President Biden spoke about the crisis in the Ukraine and tackling the threat of Vladimir Putin, inflation, the opioid epidemic, the Coronavirus, and infrastructure projects.

Local lawmakers have responded to Biden’s address. Below you will find responses listed by state and as they were sent to us.

LOUISIANA:

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) released the following statement reacting to President Biden’s address. Here are Cassidy’s remarks:

“Just as the Ukrainians are battling the Russians on the battlefield, the rest of the world must battle the Russians economically, and that means going after the Russian energy economy. The world will be safer and the planet healthier in a future free of Russian energy. But if you look at what Biden’s policies are and not just listen to what he says, you can see that his energy isolationism weakens us and our allies, strengthens Putin, and hurts American families. We must, and we can, effectively address global security, climate, and the ability of a family to afford a tank of gas. I will be releasing a policy outline to achieve these goals, soon.” Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) in response to President Biden’s March 1, 2022 State of the Union address.

ARKANSAS:

U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR) released the following statement in response to the State of the Union address:

“Hardworking Arkansans are worried about paying bills, putting food on the table and the price of gasoline. The main thing the people of Arkansas needed to hear was a plan to bring down inflation, end the supply chain bottlenecks and restore our workforce to full strength. It’s time for the president to focus on bipartisan solutions to give them relief and quit doubling down on radical measures that pour gas on the fire. I urge him to set his partisan agenda aside and respond to the concerns of countless Americans by working to contain rising costs, secure the southern border and demonstrate a strong foreign policy. There is unlimited potential for what our nation can accomplish when we have the tools, policies and leadership to realize our dreams.” U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR) in response to President Biden’s March 1, 2022 State of the Union address.

