Arizona: Mother kills her three children

Phoenix, Ariz. (CNN)(01/22/20)— A woman has been arrested in Phoenix on suspicion of killing her three children — an infant daughter, a 2-year-old daughter, and a 3-year-old son — police said on Tuesday.

Police found Rachel Henry’s children dead in their Phoenix home Monday evening after someone there called 911 to report some kind of unspecified trouble, police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said.

“The mother has admitted to harming her three children, leading to their deaths,” Fortune said.

Henry, a 22-year-old who recently moved to Arizona from Oklahoma, is being held on three counts of first-degree murder, Fortune said.

Fortune did not say how the children died, or how Henry allegedly harmed them.

Police have said there were no obvious signs of trauma, and that a medical examiner will determine the causes of death.

In her first court appearance Tuesday night, a judge ordered Henry to be held on a $3 million bond, and ordered that an attorney be appointed for her by the state.

Appearing by video-conference from the jail, Henry said little except to express concern about the bond amount.

“I don’t know how I’m going to be able to get any money,” said Henry. “I don’t have a job or anything.”

The prosecuting attorney said Henry has only lived in Arizona since last June and appears to have few ties to the community.

Henry is scheduled to be back in court in next Tuesday.

When officers arrived at the home after 7:30 P.M. on Monday, Henry, as well as the children’s father, and another relative were there, police said.

The 911 call came from the home, said Fortune, adding she didn’t know who made the call.

