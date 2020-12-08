CUPERTINO, Calif (NEXSTAR) — Apple revealed on Tuesday a new over-ear headphones product called AirPods Max that will be available on December 15 at $549.
The wireless headphones including noise-canceling technology and are built with a stainless steel frame.
Similar products sold by Bose and Sony are priced in the $300-400 range.
According to Apple, the headphones have a battery life of 20 hours with noise cancellation and feature memory foam ear cushions.
The headphones come in five colors including space gray, silver, sky blue, green, and pink, and are available to order today.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Pres. Trump to sign order to prioritize Americans in US vaccine distribution
- Apple unveils $549 AirPods Max over-ear headphones
- Second stimulus checks: $1,200 direct payments may be back on the table
- Local artist helps GAP Automotive Solutions showcase the ‘Reason for the Season’
- Morning Forecast – Tuesday, December 8th