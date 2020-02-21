Apple granted restraining order against a man it calls ‘aggressive’ stalker

Apple (NBC)(02/21/20)– Apple has won a temporary restraining order against a man whom it accuses of being an “aggressive” stalker, harassing CEO Tim Cook and other members of the company’s executive team.

The man, Rakesh “Rocky” Sharma, trespassed on Cook’s personal property in Palo Alto, California, at 10:30 P.M. on Dec. 4, a security specialist for Apple said in documents dated Feb. 13, filed in Santa Clara County Superior Court.

Apple CEO Tim Cook

The security specialist said Sharma entered through the closed gate and tried to deliver “flowers and a bottle of champagne” to Cook.

Before trespassing, Sharma left “disturbing voicemails” on an unnamed Apple executive’s phone, according to the Apple statement, and he called the technical support line, saying he knew where members of the executive team live.

“I don’t use ammunition but I know people who do,” he said, according to the Apple statement.

Apple declined to comment and referred NBC News to the court documents. It was unclear whether Sharma had retained a lawyer.

The court ordered Sharma to stay away from Cook, his property, the executive team, and Apple Park, the company’s headquarters in Cupertino. The restraining order expires March 3, the same day a hearing is scheduled.

The court documents were unearthed by Dave Gershorn of the tech news site OneZero.

They were made available online after the nonprofit Think Computer Foundation sued Santa Clara County Superior Court to make the documents more easily available because they had already been digitized.

The records were previously available only in person. The case sets a precedent for other counties around the state to make court documents more readily available digitally.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.