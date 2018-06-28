Apple and Samsung settle their epic patent infringement battle
CNN - Apple and Samsung just ended their epic seven-year legal patent infringement fight.
The two companies agreed to a settlement in the case, according to court documents filed Wednesday, but did not disclose the terms.
The settlement closes a dispute that started in 2011 when Apple accused Samsung (SSNLF) of "slavishly" copying the iPhone's design and software features. A jury awarded Apple (AAPL)$539 million in May, leaving Samsung with an outstanding balance of $140 million it owed Apple. It was not clear Wednesday how much more, if anything, Apple will receive.
