Another jetpack reported thousands of feet above Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California (NBC) (10/15/20)— Someone in a jetpack was reportedly seen flying high above Los Angeles — again.

The apparent sighting, about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, was noted by a China Airlines crew at an altitude of approximately 6,000 feet, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The unidentified person was about seven miles northwest of the airport, according to the statement, which added that local law enforcement will investigate the report.

In a separate statement, a spokeswoman for the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Los Angeles field office said that there were “multiple reports” of the sighting, but she did not provide additional details.

The sighting was the second in two months. On Aug. 30, two pilots on two different flights reported seeing someone in a jetpack near Los Angeles International Airport.

“Tower, American 1997,” an American Airlines pilot told air traffic controllers, according to an audio log. “We just passed a guy in a jetpack.”

The person was about 300 yards to the left, flying at the same altitude as the plane — about 3,000 feet, the pilot said.

“Only in L.A.,” an unidentified person responded.

A Southwest Airlines pilot also saw the aviator, NBC Los Angeles reported.

Last month, the Federal Bureau of Investigation launched an inquiry into the sighting, saying it “takes seriously events that threaten US airspace & investigates alleged violations.”

The agency released a map showing where investigators believe the jetpack was seen. The flight path was between two cities in southeastern Los Angeles County — Lynwood and Huntington Park.

The FBI spokeswoman said Wednesday that agents are continuing to investigate the August sighting.

Several commercial jetpacks that can climb several thousand feet are available for purchase, but they carry only a few minutes’ worth of fuel, NBC Los Angeles reported, citing the FAA.

One company, Jet Pack Aviation, lists speeds topping 120 mph and a maximum altitude of 15,000 feet for a system powered by six jet engines.

The price of the 115-pound pack, which can stay in the air for 10 minutes, is only available upon request, the site says.

The company, which is based in the San Fernando Valley, just north of Los Angeles, did not immediately respond to a message Wednesday about the latest mystery aviator.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.