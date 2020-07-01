Amid pandemic, fewer students seek federal aid for college

(AP) – The number of high school seniors applying for federal college aid plummeted in the first weeks of the pandemic and still remain below last year’s levels.

That is according to an Associated Press analysis of federal data. In the four weeks starting March 14, the number of FAFSA completions was down 45% compared to the same period the year before.

The decrease was sharpest among students at low-income schools. Schools blame the drop-off on the pandemic, saying many students lost touch with counselors or took jobs to support their families.

The decline has stoked fears that thousands of students may be opting to delay or forgo college.

