Amber Alert issued in Arizona; kids could be coming to Louisiana

FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — (7/17/19) Pinal County authorities have issued an Amber Alert after two young children were taken from Arizona Department of Child Safety custody by their parents.

They say the two boys — ages 2 and 4 months — were taken around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say 34-year-old Jerry Jay Kirkley and 34-year-old Melissa Joy Gladden may be headed to Mississippi or Louisiana with the children.

The couple reportedly is traveling in a pickup truck with a Louisiana license plate.

Police in Florence, AZ have issued an #AMBERAlert for 2yo Blaze Kirkley & 5mo Ryder Kirkley, taken from AZ Dept. of Child Safety custody by their parents, Jerry Jay Kirkley & Melissa Joy Gladden. They may be traveling to #Louisiana or MS in a 2008 Dodge pickup (LA plate C618802) pic.twitter.com/zyf05EJsKE — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) July 17, 2019

Florence police say there is probable cause to arrest Kirkley and Gladden.

Authorities say Kirkley has a history of domestic violence and is known to carry weapons.

