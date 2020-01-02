Alaska: Coast Guard suspends search for 5 missing fishermen

Sutwik Island, Alaska (NBC)(01/02/20)— The Coast Guard in Alaska has suspended a search for five missing fishermen after the boat they were in sank on Tuesday.

According to officials, two survivors of the seven aboard were rescued by helicopter early Wednesday from a life raft.

The Scandies Rose, a 130-foot vessel, sank at around 10 P.M. near Sutwik Island, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard said the search for the other five people missing, which was suspended at 6:08 P.M. on Wednesday, lasted more than 20 hours and covered over 1,400 square miles. The search was conducted by helicopter, by plane, and with a Coast Guard cutter that had been diverted from the Bering Sea.

“The decision to suspend an active search and rescue case is never easy, and it’s only made after careful consideration of a myriad of factors. Our deepest condolences to the friends and families impacted by this tragedy.” Matthew Bell, Coast Guard Rear Admiral–Commander of the 17th District

The Coast Guard was notified of a mayday call from the fishing boat at around 10 P.M. on Tuesday, and the vessel capsized and sank around five miles southeast of Sutwik Island, which is southwest of Kodiak Island.

The two survivors were wearing survival suits and were rescued after spending around four hours in the life raft on Wednesday evening, citing a briefing by Coast Guard rescue crews.

They were reported to be two men, ages 38 and 34, and the Coast Guard said that they were taken to a hospital in Kodiak and were stable.

Rescue crews described challenging weather conditions, including near 60 mph winds, as crews flew towards the scene to begin the search.

Rescuers found an empty life raft and then another life raft which contained the two survivors, who were uninjured and extremely cold.

The Coast Guard launched a helicopter and an HC-130 Hercules airplane after getting the mayday, and the helicopter crew rescued the two survivors.

Coast Guard public affairs officer Melissa McKenzie earlier told NBC affiliate KTUU of Anchorage, Alaska, that when the mayday call came in, officials sent out an emergency broadcast seeking help from nearby vessels, but that nobody was able to assist.

“At the time of this event, the current conditions were just really, really bad,” McKenzie told the station. “So either there weren’t vessels in the area who were close enough to assist, or the weather conditions were so bad that they couldn’t assist because it was beyond their safety parameters.”

As the search for the five missing people was underway, weather at the scene was reported by the Coast Guard to involve winds in excess of 40 mph, with 15- to 20-feet seas and visibility of only around one mile.

The Coast Guard said that decisions to suspend a search are made after all leads are exhausted and after careful consideration of the chances of survival.

