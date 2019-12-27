Alabama: Woman who sent troubled text missing for a week now

Birmingham, Alabama (NBC)(12/27/19)— An Alabama woman who sent a text Friday saying she didn’t know where she was and might be in trouble has not been seen since.

According to Birmingham police, Paighton Houston, age 29, was last seen leaving the Birmingham location of the Tin Roof, a live-music bar chain. Officials said she appeared to have left the bar willingly with two men.

Paighton Lane Houston

She later sent a text message to someone she knew saying she might be in danger. Her family said calls to her number are going straight to voicemail, and that her debit card has not been used since she went missing.

A post on the Birmingham Tin Roof’s Instagram said staff members who worked that evening have been assisting police with the investigation. The statement said off-duty police officers were at the bar Friday, which is common practice during busy hours.

“We hope and pray for Paighton’s safe return and encourage anyone to reach out with any information,” the statement said. Tin Roof has nearly 20 locations in major cities across the United States.

Houston was wearing ripped jeans, a coral T-shirt and Converse shoes. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

