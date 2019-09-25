Alabama Correctional officer busted smuggling drugs into prison

HARVEST, Alabama (KLFY) — (9/25/19) An Alabama corrections officer was arrested Tuesday after trying to smuggle drugs and other contraband into a prison.

Officer Travis Wales of Ardmore, Alabama, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband. A canine detection unit with the Alabama Department of Corrections Investigations and Intelligence Division discovered Wales’ stash as he went into work at Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest.

Wales was found with a bag of methamphetamine, a Subutex pill and a bottle of synthetic urine substitute, U-pass. Wales was taken to Limestone County Jail, where he was booked.

“This arrest is an example of our department’s proactive measures to eradicate criminal activity inside our correctional facilities,” said Arnaldo Mercado, director of ADOC’s Investigations and Intelligence Division.

“We are deeply committed to eliminating contraband inside our facilities that pose a significant risk to the safety of our staff and inmates.”

Wales was employed with the department since 2007. He resigned from his position immediately at the time of his arrest.

