Alabama: 5 year old boy killed in crossfire of family altercation

Birmingham, Alabama (CNN) (12/10/19)— A five year old boy was shot and killed this Saturday when members of his family started shooting at each other.

According to Birmingham Police Sgt. Johnny Williams, Tanarius Moore was struck in the head around 2:30 P.M. Moore was then transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Although the names of the suspects and their relationship to Moore are currently being withheld, Williams told CNN that one suspect is in custody and being questioned, while the other suspect is still at large.

Moore, also known as T.J., was a member of a youth football program called the Huffman Hurricanes, coached by Tabios Darden.

According to Darden, Moore had been chosen to play in an all-star game the same day he died. The team is retiring Moore’s jersey in his memory.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.