Actress Kelly Preston, wife of John Travolta, dies after two year battle with breast cancer

(NBC) (07/13/20)— Actress Kelly Preston died on Sunday after a two-year battle with breast cancer, her husband John Travolta confirmed in an Instagram post. She was 57.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” Travolta wrote.

“She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.”

“Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered,” he added.

John Travolta and Kelly Preston

Preston had a wide-ranging career, starring in films including “Jerry Maguire,” “Twins,” and “Mischief.”

Travolta and Preston had one of Hollywood’s longest-lasting marriages, celebrating their 28th wedding anniversary last year.

The couple had three children, sons Jett and Benjamin, and daughter Ella.

Jett died suddenly in 2009 at the age of 16 after suffering a seizure during a family trip to the Bahamas.

Both Preston and Travolta have been devout Scientologists for more than 40 years — and have been very open about their support for the controversial church.

Preston has credited Scientology with helping her get sober and Travolta told U.S. Weekly in 2019 that their belief helped them heal after their eldest son’s death.

Ella responded to her mother’s death in a post on Instagram early Monday.

“Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy,” she said.

Preston enjoyed a lengthy career in film and television that began some 30 years ago.

She appeared in several 1980s comedies and co-starred opposite Kevin Costner in the sports drama “For Love of the Game.”

She acted alongside Travolta in the box-office flop “Battlefield Earth,” the Disney comedy “Old Dogs” and most recently in the 2018 mafia biopic “Gotti.”

She also guest-starred on various network television series, such as “Medium,” “CSI: Cyber” and “Joey.”

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.