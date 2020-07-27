Actor John Saxon, whose career spans seven decades, dies at 83

(CNN) (07/27/20)— Actor John Saxon has died from complications due to pneumonia at the age of 83, his wife Gloria Martel told CNN.

Saxon may be best remembered for starring opposite Bruce Lee in the 1973 box office hit, “Enter the Dragon.”

John Saxon (left) rehearsing with Bruce Lee (right)

“Enter the Dragon” was preserved for the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 2004 due to its cultural significance.

Saxon also appeared in three of Wes Craven’s “Nightmare on Elm Street” films as the father of the main protagonist, Nancy, played by Heather Langenkamp.

Saxon won a Golden Globe early in his career for his role in “This Happy Feeling” in 1958.

He was nominated for another for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Chuy Medena in “The Appaloosa” in 1966.

“One of his proudest times was walking with Dr. King in Selma. He was a fighter, he was a sensitive, supportive, and generous person, not only to his friends, but to a lot of people that needed support and help.” Gloria Martel, wife of John Saxon

Saxon appeared in nearly 200 roles across film and television, his acting career spanning seven decades.

