Actor Joe Pesci puts his Jersey Shore waterfront mansion on the market

New Jersey (11/18/19)— From movies to TV, Joe Pesci has become a household name. Whether you know him from his many roles in crime dramas by Martin Scorsese, the Lethal Weapon franchise, or George Carlin’s iconic stand-up bits about him, everyone knows the name Joe Pesci.

Well now, so do realtors! Featured this week in Top Ten Real Estate Deals, is the waterfront mansion in Lavallette, New Jersey that Pesci has called home for almost 30 years.

Built in 1990, the 8 bedroom, 8 bath home boasts 7,200 square feet, an open floor plan, and an art deco vibe. It has been priced at $6.5 million as the actor wishes to move to California for what he calls all-year sunshine and better golf courses!

To see the full listing, click here.

