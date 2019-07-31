Accused 9/11 terrorist may testify against Saudi Arabia to save his own life

(7/31/19) The alleged 9/11 mastermind wants to make a deal to save his own life.

He once famously said he’d die a martyr, but it seems Khalid (KA’-lead) Sheikh (SHAKE) Mohammed (moe-HA’-med) has changed his mind.

According to court papers, he’s willing to help victims of the 9/11 attacks in their lawsuit against Saudi Arabia but only if the U.S. Government spares him the death penalty.

The senior Al-Qaeda Lieutenant has been in Guantanamo Bay for over a decade.

