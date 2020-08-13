According to the FDA, Trader Joe’s and other salsa products now added to list of recalled onions involved in salmonella outbreak

FDA (NBC) (08/13/20)— The outbreak of salmonella linked to onions has prompted a recall of Spokane Produce’s salsa products, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The products include 15 oz. jars of Saddlin’ Up Salsa Hot, Medium and Mild, as well as Salsa Verde in 15 oz. and gallon size containers. The best buy dates range from Aug. 16 to Sept. 30.

Earlier this week, the FDA warned about red and yellow onions sold by Progressive Produce, which distributes to Trader Joe’s and Ralph’s grocery stores, mostly on the West Coast. The red onions have a sticker with the brand name, Pacific Gold.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports a total of 640 cases of salmonella illnesses in 43 states linked to red, white, yellow, and sweet onions distributed by Thomson International.

At least 85 have been hospitalized. The people who got sick reported eating onions in freshly prepared foods, including salads, sandwiches, tacos, salsas, and dips.

The latest recall is connected to Thomson International, which supplies onions to Progressive.

Some of the brands of onions include: Tender Loving Care; El Competitor; Hartley’s Best; Onions 52; Majestic; Kroger; and Food Lion.

Deli foods and vegetable mixes made with the possibly contaminated onions are part of the recalls, including Taylor Farms macaroni and pasta salads and chicken salad croissant sandwiches sold at Kroger.

Salmonella infection can cause stomach cramps, diarrhea, and fever. Symptoms can start from six hours to six days after eating the contaminated food and can last up to a week. Most people recover without treatment.

