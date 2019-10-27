A scam targeting Americans over the phone has resulted in millions of dollars stolen to hackers

(CNN) – (10/27/19) Pieter Gunst, 34, received what he thought was a credible phone call from his bank.

In a matter of minutes, Gunst realized the call was anything but after he had nearly handed over the keys to his account.

The woman was a scammer, and Gunst was just the latest target in a growing trend that’s left thousands of Americans frustrated, broke, and without a clue how to get their money back.

The over-the-phone scheme is a type of phishing scam and in the last year, a whopping 26,379 people reported being a victim of some sort of phishing scam.

Together they reported nearly $50 million in losses, according to the FBI’s 2018 Internet Crime Report.

While the number of reported scams increased slightly from the 25,344 phishing scams reported to the FBI in 2017, the losses skyrocketed by nearly $20 million.

They are not going away anytime soon, as scammers are getting more clever and devious in their phishing attempts.

Here’s how you can avoid being the next person to fall for one.

