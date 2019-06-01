A list of the 12 killed in a shooting in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — (6/1/19) Twelve people were killed in a shooting Friday at a Virginia Beach municipal building. On Saturday, city officials named them, showed their photos, and gave details of their lives during a news conference. Eleven of the twelve were city employees; one was a contractor.

The victims are:

Laquita C. Brown of Chesapeake: A right-of-way agent with more than four years in public works.

Tara Welch Gallagher of Virginia Beach: An engineer with six years in public works.

Mary Louise Gayle of Virginia Beach: A right-of-way agent with 24 years in public works.

Alexander Mikhail Gusev of Virginia Beach: A right-of-way agent with nine years in public works.

Katherine A. Nixon of Virginia Beach: An engineer with 10 years in public utilities.

Richard H. Nettleton of Norfolk: An engineer with 28 years in public utilities.

Christopher Kelly Rapp of Powhatan: An engineer with 11 months in public works.

Ryan Keith Cox of Virginia Beach: An account clerk with more than 12 years in public utilities.

Joshua O. Hardy of Virginia Beach: An engineering technician with more than four years in public utilities.

Michelle “Missy” Langer of Virginia Beach: An administrative assistant with 12 years in public utilities.

Robert “Bobby” Williams of Chesapeake: Special projects coordinator with 41 years in public utilities.

Herbert “Bert” Snelling of Virginia Beach: A contractor there to fill a permit.

An earlier version of this list had an incorrect middle initial for Joshua O. Hardy.

