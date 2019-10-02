A Civics Lesson To Remember: Teacher Becomes Citizen

(NBC News) – (10/2/19) A group of young Alabama students got an unforgettable civics lesson Tuesday.

Students from Trinity Presbyterian School joined music teacher Wendy Cho at the federal courthouse in Montgomery as she was sworn in as a U.S. citizen.

Cho, who has taught at Trinity for three years, even welcomed her parents in from South Korea to witness the event.

Grayson Dean, 9, admitted he was a bit overwhelmed by the large courthouse. Otherwise, he thought it was neat to witness something he’d never seen before.

“I was just thinking, ‘Hey, I feel very, very happy for Ms. Cho’,” Dean explained.

