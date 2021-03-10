A California woman is under arrest after ramming into multiple care while trying to flee from police

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Public schools across Puerto Rico reopened Wednesday for the first time in nearly a year despite the pandemic, with officials reporting scarce attendance amid COVID-19 concerns.

Of the island’s 858 public schools, 95 were authorized to reopen because they were located in a municipality with a low number of coronavirus cases and also met a list of requirements issued by Puerto Rico’s Health Department. Among them was the Ramón Marín Solá primary school in Guaynabo, where parents adjusted their children’s face masks before hugging them goodbye.