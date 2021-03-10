Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
ArkLaMiss Now
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Crime
Top Stories
UC-Davis announced a grant program that encourages students to not travel during Spring Break
Video
A California woman is under arrest after ramming into multiple care while trying to flee from police
Video
An Uber driver is harassed and attacked by passengers for requiring face masks in the vehicle
Video
Golden retriever wears PPE to assist owner working in lab
Video
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, March 10th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, March 10th
Top Stories
Biden declares major disaster in Louisiana after ice storm
Evening Forecast: Tuesday, March 9th, 2021
Video
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, March 9th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, March 9th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Top Stories
Arcadia, Simsboro advance to championship games
Video
Top Stories
Wild seventh inning sends Louisiana Tech past ULM
Video
Les Miles, Kansas agree to ‘mutual’ split after LSU report on sexual complaints
Grambling’s band performs during NBA All-Star Game’s pregame celebration; Director Dr. Nikole M. Roebuck speaks on experience
Video
Grambling kicks off their football season against Deion Sanders and Jackson State University
Video
Community
Home for the Holidays
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2021!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
El Dorado Ice Skating Rink
Top Stories
ULM celebrates Women’s History Month with its annual Women’s Symposium
It’s National Ranch Day!
Unitech Training Academy
Video
Celebrating Excellence with the United Way
Video
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
Air Service
Ameriprise Financial
FastServ Medical
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Hogan Insurance
Kens Coffee
Magickal Mystic
Level Tech
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
A California woman is under arrest after ramming into multiple care while trying to flee from police
National News
by:
Chris Pinkston
Posted:
Mar 10, 2021 / 07:41 AM CST
/
Updated:
Mar 10, 2021 / 07:41 AM CST
Don't Miss
Judge permanently ends criminal case against Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend
Monroe Police searching for missing man
Suspect in fatal Arkansas pizzeria shooting turns himself in
Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge reopening Friday
Third stimulus checks: How soon will you get $1,400?
Don't Miss
One Year Since COVID-19 Hit Louisiana, Teachers Continue to Move Forward
Video
Louisiana grocers reflect on one year of Covid-19 pandemic
Video
ONE YEAR INTO THE PANDEMIC: Baton Rouge General reflects on pandemic progress
Gallery
ULM celebrates Women’s History Month with its annual Women’s Symposium
Judge permanently ends criminal case against Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend
Disneyland looks to reopen in late April after yearlong closure due to COVID-19 pandemic
Video
FBI releases new video of suspect in DC pipe bombs case
Trending Stories
Judge permanently ends criminal case against Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend
Monroe Police searching for missing man
Suspect in fatal Arkansas pizzeria shooting turns himself in
Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge reopening Friday
Third stimulus checks: How soon will you get $1,400?