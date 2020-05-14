Coronavirus Information

A 7-year-old boy was shot as he and two 12-year-old boys try to burglarize a home

National News
St. Louis, Missouri (NBC) (05/14/20)— A 7-year-old boy was shot Tuesday evening while allegedly burglarizing a St. Louis home, according to police.

Police responded to a report of a shooting around 6 P.M. at a house in the St. Louis Place neighborhood.

A 7-year-old boy was shot and a 12-year-old boy was hurt after they tried to break into a home that was being remodeled on Tuesday, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

A 7-year-old boy was shot in the leg, a 12-year-old boy had been hit in the wrist by debris from the gunfire, and another 12-year-old suspect was not injured.

The 23-year-old man who was in the home said he had fired his personal weapon in the direction of glass he heard breaking in the back of the house, according to a report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

When the man fired, the three suspects tried to flee.

