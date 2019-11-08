95-Year-Old WWII Vet Graduates From High School

(KJRH) – (11/8/19) A graduation, 74 years in the making was held in Oklahoma Thursday.
95-year-old Lewis Shaw was finally awarded his high school diploma at a special graduation ceremony at Claremore High School.
Corporal Shaw dropped out of high school in 1943 to join the United States Marines and fight in World War II.
Once he returned, Shaw worked for a lumber company and eventually went into business with his son.
Shaw will be the grand marshal in the Claremore Veterans Day Parade on Monday.
