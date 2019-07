WASHINGTON – (7/24/19) The bill funds the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund through 2090.

The bill is designed to help individuals who were injured during the 2001 attacks and its aftermath rescuing people and removing debris under hazardous conditions.

One of the people in attendance was comedian and activist Jon Stewart watching from the Senate Gallery.

