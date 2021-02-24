8 rescued off Florida coast after being at sea for 16 days, sheriff says

(NBC) (02/23/21)— Eight people were rescued off the Florida coast this week after being at sea for more 16 days, a Facebook post from a local sheriff’s office says.

The post identified those rescued as Cuban immigrants, six men and two pregnant women, whose makeshift vessel had capsized.

Martin County and St. Lucie County sheriffs both received calls Sunday night about a vessel trying to make its way to shore south of Waveland Beach in St. Lucie County.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office shared on its Facebook page yesterday video of its helicopter, Air1, locating the makeshift vessel.

The video captured the moment when a wave tossed the passengers into the water.

All were taken to local hospitals and were in stable condition at the time of the post.

Earlier this month the U.S. Coast Guard rescued three people after their boat capsized and they were stranded 33 days on an uninhabited island in the Bahamas, making this the Coast Guard’s second rescue mission this month.

Local officials said federal authorities would decide whether to take immigration action against the eight.