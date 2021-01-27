70-year-old man wanted for 2 murders; officials warn he’s armed and dangerous

Tennessee (NBC) (01/27/21)— Authorities in Tennessee are seeking the public’s help in finding a 70-year-old man wanted for murder following a double homicide on Monday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Tuesday that warrants have been issued for David Vowell, who faces two counts of first degree murder.

David Vowell

Two men were killed at the north end of Reelfoot Lake on Monday morning in Obion County, about 50 miles north of Jackson, the TBI said. The deceased were identified as Chance Black, age 26, and Zachery Grooms, age 25, both of Weakly County.

Vowell, from Martin, Tennessee, is said to be armed and dangerous. TBI said that Vowell has no previous history of a criminal record in the state of Tennessee.

TBI is joined in the search for Vowell by the Obion County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the U.S. Marshals.

Anyone with information that might help in the search for Vowell is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.