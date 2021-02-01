70-year-old man suspected in 2 murders found dead

Tennessee (NBC) (02/01/21)— The body of a 70-year-old suspect wanted in connection with in a double murder was found in a Tennessee lake Saturday, authorities said.

David Vowell’s body was found about 3 p.m. in the waters of Reelfoot Lake in Obion County, about 50 miles north of Jackson, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted.

David Vowell

The find was made after the bureau said Friday it was teaming up with U.S. Marshals, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Obion County Sheriff’s Office to search the lake and its environs for Vowell.

His body was discovered “near the area of the incident,” the bureau said. Monday’s double homicide took place at the north end of Reelfoot Lake, authorities said.

Investigators didn’t reveal how the victims, Chance Black, age 26, and Zachery Grooms, age 25, both of Weakly County, were killed. But Vowell was described by law enforcement as armed and dangerous.

A warrant for Vowell’s arrest based on two first-degree murder allegations was approved Tuesday, the bureau said. Authorities said he did not have a history of criminal arrests in Tennessee.

An autopsy to determine Vowell’s cause of death was planned, the bureau said.