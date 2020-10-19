JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A reported 7.4 magnitude earthquake off the Alaska Peninsula on Monday prompted tsunami warnings for a vast swath of communities.
The warning was issued by the National Tsunami Warning Center, following an earthquake off Sand Point, Alaska.
The Alaska Earthquake Center said the quake was widely felt in communities along the southern coast, including Sand Point, Chignik, Unalaska and the Kenai Peninsula.
The Alaska Earthquake Center said a magnitude 5.2 aftershock was reported 11 minutes later, centered roughly in the same area.
Public safety officials in King Cove sent out an alert urging residents in the coastal area to move inland to higher ground.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- DOJ accuses 6 Russian intelligence officers of vast computer hacking
- ‘It brings happy tears to my eyes’: Best friend reunion at pumpkin patch goes viral
- 7.4 magnitude quake off Alaska prompts tsunami warning
- Northeast Louisiana Food Bank and the City of Monroe to pass out food on October 20th to Ouachita Parish residents
- Stimulus update: Pelosi, Mnuchin ‘narrow differences’ ahead of House speaker’s Tuesday deadline