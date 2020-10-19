Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Latest Coronavirus Numbers

7.4 magnitude quake off Alaska prompts tsunami warning

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy tsunami.gov

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A reported 7.4 magnitude earthquake off the Alaska Peninsula on Monday prompted tsunami warnings for a vast swath of communities.

The warning was issued by the National Tsunami Warning Center, following an earthquake off Sand Point, Alaska.

The Alaska Earthquake Center said the quake was widely felt in communities along the southern coast, including Sand Point, Chignik, Unalaska and the Kenai Peninsula.

The Alaska Earthquake Center said a magnitude 5.2 aftershock was reported 11 minutes later, centered roughly in the same area.

Public safety officials in King Cove sent out an alert urging residents in the coastal area to move inland to higher ground.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories