6-year-old girl dies while riding Haunted Mine Drop at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park

The Haunted Mine Drop ride at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs. Credit: KDVR

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Garfield County Coroner’s Office says a 6-year-old girl died on the Haunted Mine Drop Ride at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park on Sunday.

The coroner’s office said it happened around 7:44 p.m.

Glenwood Caverns employees started first aid until paramedics with the Glenwood Springs Fire Department arrived and determined the child died.

An investigation is underway into the circumstances that led to the child’s death.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as a six-year-old girl from Colorado Springs.

The child was vacationing in Glenwood Springs with her family, according to the coroner’s office. The child’s identity of the child is being withheld to give the family time to notify additional family members.

The coroner’s office said an autopsy is scheduled with the coroner’s office forensic pathologist for this week.