(WHTM) — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission and Buffalo Games have recalled about 52,000 Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits sold at Target following the death of an infant.

If ingested, a water bead expands and can pose ingestion, choking and intestinal obstruction hazards inside a child’s body. This can cause severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration and potentially death for a child, according to the commission.

That was the case for a 10-month-old baby who had swallowed the water beads in July 2023, prompting this recall.

The toy company also received a report a 9-month-old who was seriously injured in November 2022 after swallowing the beads. The baby had an intestinal obstruction and needed surgery to remove them.

The CPSC says consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water bead kits and take them away from children. People can also contact Buffalo Games for a full refund and to receive instructions on how to return the product.

Recalled Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kit (Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Label on the back of the recalled product with UPC Number 079346627035 (Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The recalled Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kit comes in a purple container and the label reads “Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kit.”

The kits include 2 ounces of “jumbo” water beads and 6 ounces of “regular” water beads. The recalled kits also come with a clear container and lid, five small toy fish, a scissor scoop, tweezers, a scoop with a handle, 10 activity cards and instructions.

The purple box has the UPC Number 079346627035 printed on the back.

The recalled kits were sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from March 2022 through November 2022 for about $15.

Consumer Contact

Buffalo Games can be reached toll-free at 800-637-0732 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, by email at beadrecall@buffalogames.com, or online at https://chuckleandroar.com/recall or www.chuckleandroar.com, where you can click on “Recall Information” at the top of the landing page.