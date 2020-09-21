4-year-old dead, four others hurt, one critical after shooting in Struthers, Ohio

Struthers, Ohio (WKBN) (09/21/20)— According to Struthers police, one person is dead and four others have been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds following a shooting in the city early Monday morning.

According to a neighbor, it was a 4-year-old who was killed. One of the hurt victims is in critical condition.

The suspect ran away and police are still looking for him. The shooting happened at around 2 a.m.

Struthers police have not given a description of the suspect yet, other than that he’s a man.

Officers say nothing was stolen so they don’t think it was a robbery attempt, but they are still investigating.

The Youngstown Police Department is helping with the case.

