4-year-old dead, four others hurt, one critical after shooting in Struthers, Ohio

Struthers, Ohio (WKBN) (09/21/20)— According to Struthers police, one person is dead and four others have been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds following a shooting in the city early Monday morning.
According to a neighbor, it was a 4-year-old who was killed. One of the hurt victims is in critical condition.
The suspect ran away and police are still looking for him. The shooting happened at around 2 a.m.
Struthers police have not given a description of the suspect yet, other than that he’s a man.
Officers say nothing was stolen so they don’t think it was a robbery attempt, but they are still investigating.
The Youngstown Police Department is helping with the case.
