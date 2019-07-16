3-Year-Old Killed In Road Rage Shooting In Wisconsin

(WTMJ/NBC News) – (7/16/19) Police in Milwaukee, Wisconsin say a fit of road rage led to the death of a 3-year-old girl.

Investigators say Brooklyn Harris was in the car with her mother when they nearly crashed into another car.

The driver of that car allegedly pulled a gun and shot into the car Harris was riding in. The bullet struck and killed the child.

Milwaukee Police took a suspect into custody, but said any updates would come after the district attorney reviews the case later this week.

