3 dead after standoff with suspended Georgia cop, officials say

FOX NEWS - The suspended Georgia police lieutenant found dead Friday is believed to have shot and killed his estranged wife and her boyfriend before turning the gun on himself, the Brunswick News reported.

Katie Kettles Sasser and John Hall were shot and killed by Robert Sasser, a member of the Glynn County Police Department, in McIntosh County, Ga. on Thursday night, the paper reported, citing sources.

Sasser, 41, then led police on a low-speed chase back to his home in Glynn County, Ga.

A SWAT team approached Sasser’s vehicle after an hours-long standoff and found him dead, police said at a Friday morning news conference.

“The only shots that were fired by law enforcement was when they shot (tear) gas into the vehicle to get Mr. Sasser out of the vehicle,” Glynn County Police Chief of Staff Brian Scott said.

