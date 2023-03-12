A Chicago firefighter is grieving after a fire broke out in his home, killing three children and their mother. (Photo: WGN)

CHICAGO (WGN-TV) — Two more children who were critically injured in a house fire at a firefighter’s home in Chicago Tuesday died Friday night, bringing the death toll from the tragedy to four.

A family member said the two children who died Friday were 2-year-old Emery Stewart and 9-year-old Autumn Stewart. Emery and Autumn’s mother, Summer Day-Stewart, died from her injuries earlier in the day, while 7-year-old Ezra Stewart died in the fire Tuesday.

According to a statement on a fundraising page for the family, the father, a Chicago firefighter, was on duty when he overheard his home address on the fire radio. When he arrived, he found his wife and children in serious condition as the fire continued to burn his house.

“It’s very sad,” said Perla Martinez, a resident of Montclare, the Chicago neighborhood where the fire broke out. “We’ve never had something like this happen before and it just caught us off guard. … It’s really sad.”

Family described Emery as a happy little boy who liked to play with toy cars, and Autumn as the family’s little lady who was very creative. She loved to sing, interact with people and was very outgoing.

Family told Nexstar’s WGN that Summer’s memory will live on through organ donation, while the Chicago firefighter community is coming together to help pay for the family’s funerals.

“I hope they are OK in this time of their loss,” Martinez said. “And we’re always here for support.”

