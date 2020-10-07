25-year-old man falls to his death while taking photos from a cliff in Arizona

Arizona (NBC) (10/07/20)— A 25-year-old man fell to his death while taking pictures near an overlook at the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in Arizona, officials said Tuesday.

Orlando Serrano-Arzola, 25, was on top of the rim overlooking the Colorado River at the Glen Canyon Dam Overlook taking pictures when he fell around 9 Sunday morning, the National Park Service said in a statement.

The Phoenix man fell about 100 feet and then slid another 150 feet, the park service said.

Jon Paxton, public information officer for the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, which is leading the investigation, said that before Serrano-Arzola fell, he was thought to be climbing rocks to get a better view.

“When he tried to climb back out, evidently he lost his footing or rock hold,” Paxton said.

The Glen Canyon National Recreation Area covers more than 1.25 million acres in Arizona and Utah. Serrano-Arzola fell near the city of Page, which is in northern Arizona.

A sheriff’s deputy rappelled to where he was and reached him around 30 minutes after the fall and confirmed he was deceased, the park service said.

While responding to the accident, human bones were found at the base of the Glen Canyon Dam Overlook, the park service said.

There is no indication right now as to what occurred in the second set of human remains, and the matter is under investigation, Paxton said.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.