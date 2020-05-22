20-year-old arrested for assaulting nursing home patient

Detroit, Michigan (NBC) (05/22/20)— Detroit police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection to an assault of a nursing home patient that was captured on video.

A lawyer for the Westwood Rehabilitation Nursing Center said the suspect in the May 15 attack on the 75-year-old man was a temporary resident there for rehabilitation and recovery, according to NBC affiliate WDIV.

The victim’s injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, officials said. The suspect’s name was not released.

“What our investigation has revealed so far was the nursing home was unaware of an assault until they saw the video,” Detroit police Chief James Craig said at a news conference Thursday.

Detroit police thanked the public for alerting it to the video.

“Thank you to everyone for your assistance in bringing the senior home incident to our attention,” the department said on Twitter. “The @detroitpolice is investigating the situation, and an arrest has been made.”

In a tweet Thursday night, President Donald Trump appeared to reference the attack, expressing concern for the victim.

“Can this be for real? Where is this nursing home, how is the victim doing?” he tweeted.

