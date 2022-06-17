UPDATE: Police are surrounding an area in West Memphis on Friday morning. It is not yet confirmed whether this is related to the fatal shooting earlier Friday. Check here for updates.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A toddler has died after being shot in West Memphis, Arkansas on Friday, police say.

West Memphis Police said a mother and her 2-year-old son were injured in a shooting near 741 North 18th Street around 1 a.m.

The 2-year-old was pronounced dead at Baptist Crittenden.

The mother was taken to Regional One and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made as this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information, contact the West Memphis Police Departments Criminal Investigation Division at 870-732-7554 or Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.

This story has been updated to correct the date of the shooting. WMPD originally stated this incident occurred on June 16.