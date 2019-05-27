$18.5 million worth of meth found in shipment of fresh carrots at border

PHARR, Texas (KLFY) – (5/27/19) U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, with the help of imaging equipment and a canine team, found nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in a commercial shipment of carrots at the border this past weekend.

Agents intercepted the shipment at the Pharr International Bridge after deciding to further inspect a trailer of fresh carrots.

Examining the trailer a second time uncovered 384 packages of alleged methamphetamine worth $18.5 million.

“This is truly a huge, notable interception of hard narcotics accomplished by our frontline officers in the cargo environment,” said Port Director Sylvia Briones in a release issued by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency.

The trailer was stopped and searched on May 17, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

“Our officers’ mindset and dedication is genuinely apparent as evidenced by this outstanding seizure,” said Director Briones.

According to CBP, the methamphetamine has been seized and the case remains under investigation by agents with Homeland Security Investigations.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.