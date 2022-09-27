PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, police reported one teen was killed and three others, all presumed to be players for a Philadelphia high school football team, were shot.

The shooting took place around 4:40 PM behind Roxborough High School, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. Fox Philadelphia reported that shots were fired following a football scrimmage.

Authorities said they found two 14-year-olds, a 17-year-old, and a third victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to Temple University Hospital and the Einstein Medical Center. One of the 14-year-old victims died from their injuries.

Investigators believe shooters fired at football players as they were leaving the ground from a Ford Explorer. At this time, no arrests have been made.