14 year old composer plays for sold out Carnegie Hall

New York (NBC)(12/16/19)— The sold out audience at Carnegie Hall was stunned to hear a teen’s beautiful works of art she’s been writing since she was nine years old.

Alma Deutscher, age 14, has been playing the violin since she was three, the piano since she was five, and began writing her own compositions at the age of nine.

One of the youngest performers to ever play Carnegie Hall, Alma was proud to premiere a violin concerto, a piano concerto, and two opera duets, all of her own original work.

According to Alma’s mother, Janie, she’s been obsessed with music all of her life, getting bored with just dancing and wanting to play and create, asking for her first instrument, the violin, at just three years old.

According to Alma herself, she hears music differently than most. She claims that by listening to the humming of music in her head, she can hear how an entire orchestra should sound.

Living in Vienna, Alma often gets compared with Mozart. Though she realizes it’s meant to be flattering, she doesn’t like the comparison, as she doesn’t want to be a second Mozart, stating she much prefers to just be Alma and write Alma’s music.

Conductor Jane Glover says it’s a mistake to think of her as a child composer, as her music is as sophisticated as any adult.

According to Glover, Alma has a tremendous feel for every aspect of music, including structure, orchestration, shape, passion, emotion, even color.

Alma is currently working on a new opera she would love to see become a musical on Broadway.

