13 pounds of white powder seized in N.C. drug bust is sugar, not fentanyl

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 08:21 PM CDT

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) -  (8/29/18) A North Carolina sheriff's office thought it made a huge drug bust, seizing 13 pounds of fentanyl worth $2 million on the street.

The powder was found in a home along with other drugs and paraphernalia.

A field test indicated it was the powerful opioid, justifying a host of charges against three suspects.

Most of those charges soon evaporated when a state lab concluded that whatever the powder was, it wasn't fentanyl.

The sheriff's office then sent the powder to a private lab, and the results arrived this week.

New Hanover Sheriff's Lt. Jerry Brewer tells WECT-TV that the powder seized in July includes no illicit ingredients, and is nothing more than "a combination of simple and complex carbohydrates."

In other words, sugar, worth about $8 at the grocery store.

